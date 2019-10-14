Car crashes into Henrico swamp with child in backseat

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person was charged after a car crashed into a Henrico swamp with a child in the backseat.
Henrico police were called for the report of a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Kingsland Road and Old Kingsland Road.
Officers said there was a vehicle in the swamp off the side of the road.
Police said it was reported that a child was in the backseat and was taken out of the vehicle by a person.
Three adults, two women, and a man were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Robert Blake Covington was charged and released on driving with a suspended license and failure to use an approved child restraint device.
