Car crashes into Henrico swamp with child in backseat
October 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 4:00 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person was charged after a car crashed into a Henrico swamp with a child in the backseat.

Henrico police were called for the report of a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Kingsland Road and Old Kingsland Road.

Officers said there was a vehicle in the swamp off the side of the road.

Police said it was reported that a child was in the backseat and was taken out of the vehicle by a person.

Three adults, two women, and a man were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Robert Blake Covington was charged and released on driving with a suspended license and failure to use an approved child restraint device.

