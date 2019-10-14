Authorities: Two children abducted in Georgia found in South Carolina

GEORGIA (WCSC) - Authorities say two children who were abducted in Georgia were found safe in South Carolina Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Scarlet and Kael Lira were found safe.
Law enforcement units are continuing their search for 22-year-old Jose Portillo who authorities say abducted the children.
If you have any information on Portillo you are urged to call Powder Springs Police Department at (770) 943-1616 or call 911.
