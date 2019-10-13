One person taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Henrico

Westbourne Drive House Fire (Source: Henrico Fire)
By Geneva Smith | October 13, 2019 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 9:56 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An early morning house fire sent one person to the hospital in Henrico’s West End.

Crews responded at 5:13 a.m. Sunday for a fire in the 5800 block of Westbourne Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. They later found the person who lives in the home was next door at a neighbor’s house.

They say the resident tried to put out the flames with several trips of water from a sink, but then had to exit the house. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced resident. The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

