Hooker’s 3 TD passes lead Hokies past Rhode Island, 34-17

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were more impressive on offense at Miami last week, but Hooker had as many completions — 10 — by halftime as he had all game against the Hurricanes, and he did it in five fewer attempts. The return of Hazleton to form will continue to provide a huge boost to the Hokies' passing game, but he had a moment late in the first half he'd like to have back: he dropped a nicely thrown ball from Hooker that likely would have been a 71-yard scoring play.