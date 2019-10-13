Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hopefully, you have been enjoying some of the cooler, less humid temperatures that have FINALLY arrived! We definitely are.
Make sure you look up at the sky tonight - there will be a full Hunter’s Moon! The name was given to it since it is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon, which is the last full moon before the autumnal equinox.
If you knew what Rachel Elliot has been through you might call it a miracle that she is alive and well today, but hers was a miracle over a decade in the making. She has battled cancer several times, but a game-changing treatment she received is now available at VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Cancer in all of its forms has touched everyone. If it hasn’t impacted you personally, it has touched a family member, friend, or someone you know. After losing her sister to ovarian cancer and having a friend battle it, it’s what pushed a Henrico woman to fight back. When she was awarded NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award, she even used that to help the fight.
A Midlothian woman is competing in her first Iron Man race all for a good cause - to help kids with amputations stay fit and have the ability to. Learn more about the cause and how you can help, here.
A Richmond church is hoping to curb the city’s violence by offering a home to a family rent-free for one year.
“I do believe that it does impact our young people when there is stability in their lives when there is some type of normalcy," said New Kingdom Christian Ministries Pastor Chris Moore. “I know that well because I was a product of that... and we’ve had two success stories already.”
When it comes to startup companies, Richmond is home to quite a few of them. In fact, Entrepreneur Magazine considers one of them - Sassy Jones - one of the best small businesses in the nation. The sass behind beauty and accessories brand Sassy Jones is Charis Jones.
Some rain finally fell today and there is an even better chance for some much-needed rain later this week!
Fall has arrived at Lake Gaston! Thanks, Lisa Chestnut for sharing!
“Quality is not an act, it is a habit.” - Aristotle
Have a great week!
