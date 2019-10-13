Henrico crews battle 4 separate brush fires near I-95

Henrico crews battle 4 separate brush fires near I-95
Crews responded to the area of I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue around 11:15 a.m. (Source: VDOT)
October 13, 2019 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 1:07 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County firefighters responded to four separate brush fires near I-95 on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the area of I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

At one point in time, large plumes of smoke could be seen.

Firefighters were able to put out the fires between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the fires.

Several localities, including Henrico, have issued burn bans due to dry conditions.

[ Powhatan joins growing list of burn bans in effect in Va. ]

On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam also issued a statewide drought watch advisory.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.