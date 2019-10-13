Death investigation underway after woman’s body found near cemetery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found near a cemetery in Petersburg.
Police were called to Mingea Street just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a body found near Little Church Cemetery.
Officers said the person is a white woman between the ages of 25 and 35. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police have yet to identify the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
