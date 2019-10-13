Cause of Va. paper mill fire under investigation

WEST POINT, Va. (WWBT) - The cause of a conveyor belt fire at the WestRock Paper Mill in West Point is under investigation.
The West Point Fire Department was called to around 5:40 p.m. and the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of crews being on scene. New Kent fire crews also assisted.
It is unknown the amount of damage the fire caused.
Video shows a large cloud of dark smoke that could be seen for some distance around the area.
Officials said they do not believe anyone was there at the time of the fire. WestRock Paper Mill representatives did respond to the scene as well.
No one was injured.
