2 arrested after protesters set off smoking devices in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were arrested after demonstrators set off smoking devices during a protest in Richmond on Saturday night.
Police said there were a group of protesters having a planned protest on Cary Steet around 8 p.m.
Officers had to step in after some demonstrators set off smoking devices.
Police said two people were arrested, one was for wearing a mask during the protest and one was for assaulting an officer.
Officials said they were not sure of the motive behind the protest.
The incident did disrupt traffic for a period of time.
Police are investigating.
