2 arrested after protesters set off smoking devices in Richmond
October 12, 2019 at 10:54 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 11:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were arrested after demonstrators set off smoking devices during a protest in Richmond on Saturday night.

Police said there were a group of protesters having a planned protest on Cary Steet around 8 p.m.

Officers had to step in after some demonstrators set off smoking devices.

Police said two people were arrested, one was for wearing a mask during the protest and one was for assaulting an officer.

Officials said they were not sure of the motive behind the protest.

The incident did disrupt traffic for a period of time.

Police are investigating.

