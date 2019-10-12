Victim identified, arrest made in Northside shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the victim in last night’s shooting death.
The incident occurred on Friday night in the 3100 block of Utah Place just after 10:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found Michelle A. Rodriguez, 21, of Chesterfield, on the porch of a house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of her injury. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.
Officers arrested a suspect in the shooting, Robert Mitchel II, 25, of Richmond, at the scene. Mitchell has been charged with manslaughter.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.