Police: Man shot, robbed in Richmond

Police: Man shot, robbed in Richmond
Police were called just after 8 p.m. for the report of a shooting. (Source: NBC12)
October 11, 2019 at 10:04 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 10:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was robbed and shot in the 3400 block of Hull Street on Friday night.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officers said the victim was robbed by an unknown man and during the robbery, the victim was shot in the hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.