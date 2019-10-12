Police: Man shot, robbed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was robbed and shot in the 3400 block of Hull Street on Friday night.
Police were called just after 8 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
Officers said the victim was robbed by an unknown man and during the robbery, the victim was shot in the hand.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
