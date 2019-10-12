NBC12 Viewpoint: The importance of voting

By Kym Grinnage | email
Yes it’s time to think about voting!
In just a few weeks all of us should exercise our civic responsibility and that is to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Some people only get excited about the general elections that have either a presidential or gubernatorial candidate on the ticket. But if you live in the state of Virginia and you are a registered voter, I hope you will vote. As most of us know, local and state politics have the most effect on your quality of life and the things you care about most.
Your state senators and members of the House of Delegates meet each year in Richmond and they determine how your tax dollars will be spent. And that happens whether you vote or note. So when you make a decision to be active on Election Day, you have decided that you want to have a seat at the table.
I truly can’t think of a more powerful form of expression than the power to exercise our right to vote and freely choose our elected officials. You see ads on TV, on the web, you hear them on the radio, they come in the mail and you see them on the side of the road. I will admit, that even I get confused about who is running for what, what to do they stand for and what districts do they represent.
One of the ways to clear up that confusion is to go to the candidate’s website and hear what they have to say in their own words. And not just the candidate you like, but the opposing candidate as well. The power to Google has never been stronger. Use it.
You can also go to vote.elections.virginia.gov.
Like the famous song from Hamilton says, “I want to be in the room where it happens."
Voting is your opportunity to be in the room.
