Henrico Police to hold rabies vaccination clinic

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division will hold a rabies vaccination clinic.
The vaccinations will be offered for dogs and cats on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Henrico County Government Center located on E. Parham Road.
Pet owners must register and pay a the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of adjacent parking deck.
Vaccines are $10 and must be paid in cash. The cost also includes a rabies tag and certificate of inoculation.
Pets from all localities are welcome. Cats must be in carriers.
In Virginia, all dogs and cats four months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.
Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10. The licenses are valid for the life of the pet while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current.
Officers will be on hand to discuss license and vaccination requirements.
For more information, call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.