Company to build new wheelchair ramp for Hanover family

MONTPELIER, Va. (WWBT) - A company in Ruther Glen is going to build a new wheelchair ramp for a Montpelier family who is in need of one.
After an employee with the company, who saw Debra Marchetti and her mom, pointing out all the holes that make their ramp dangerous, says he was moved by their story and immediately called to help.
A construction crew will be out at her home this weekend taking measurements.
“If I fall, I won’t be able to get up. Going up and down the ramp, there are holes you can fall into. I’m scared, with friends, like the UPS man, anybody that delivers to my home - they could fall through the ramp. The boards are rotted,” Marchetti said.
Marchetti is getting help quicker than she expected. On Your Side Investigator, Diane Walker decided not to disclose the company’s name until the big reveal, after the rotted ramp is demolished, hauled away and a new one is erected in its place.
The company’s director of construction understands Marchetti’s need first hand. He says his wife died of multiple sclerosis and had mobility issues, also. So, helping with this need is near and dear to his heart.
Some NBC12 Viewers contacted Diane Walker after the story and recommended the following if you are in need of a ramp and can’t afford one:
- RAMPS: It’s a non-profit run by students who assemble wheelchair ramps for the elderly and disabled individuals who qualify or have financial assistance. You can also call 804-282-3605 to learn more.
- Men in Ministry: A church organization representing seven different churches. Call 804-779-2101 to see if you qualify. A committee that makes a determination is on a case-by-case basis.
- Project Homes: This non-profit does it all. As the website says, their programs follow state-mandated income restrictions to qualify homeowners for services. You can reach them at 804-612-3353.
- ramps.org: Here, you can see community ramp building programs across Virginia. Their ramp directory also has information on solutions nationwide.
