Teen sentenced in connection to shooting death of man selling iPhone

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the death of 23-year-old Joshua Grey, a New Kent man who was shot while selling his iPhone in Richmond’s East End.
Demeco Pressey-Robertson now 18, was 17 years old in September 2018, was sentenced to 20 in jail for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Pressey-Robertson was originally charged with murder but was found not guilty on that charge on April 23.
Grey was shot at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street while attempting to sell an iPhone through the “LetGo” App.
Investigators say he entered a convenience store for help after being shot and died inside the store.
Tyshawn Andrews, 15, was also and arrested and charged in Grey’s death. He is expected to be sentenced on a second-degree murder charge in November.
Grey’s family has continued to share his story, advocating for the use of “Safe Exchange Zones.” There is a billboard with Josh’s face and story on Interstate 95 near Sherwood Avenue. Several other billboards are in cities across the country.
“I am Josh’s voice now, Josh can’t speak, he can’t get in front of someone and be an advocate for safe exchange zones so that’s my role - I’m not going to let the flame go out,” said Michael Grey, Josh’s father in January 2019.
