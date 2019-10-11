No charges after investigation into missing money, property in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - No one will be charged in the case of missing money and property from the Petersburg Police Department’s evidence room.
The decision comes from Chesterfield authorities were called in to investigate years-old allegations.
Auditors admit the city had had a history of poor accounting and mismanagement, and now, Mayor Sam Parham says city leaders here are working to right the wrongs of years old practices.
Petersburg's Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson says authorities in Chesterfield decided not to move forward with any criminal charges regarding missing money and property in Petersburg.
Sources say some of that property includes a television and jewelry that went missing from the police department’s evidence room, as well as a few thousand dollars from several city departments.
Petersburg requested Chesterfield to investigate back in 2016 to avoid a conflict of interest, but their findings did not recommend any criminal charges.
“Im just sad that the city has been put in this situation from the get-go because it’s unfair to our citizens. It’s unfair to everyone who is invested here," Parham said. “We had a lot of people that wasn’t being held accountable and I will lay under this council and this administration, they’re holding people accountable.”
The mayor says Petersburg has been working to clean up past leadership issues with new administrators working to keep the city on the right track.
