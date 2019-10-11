News to know for Oct. 11: California wildfire destroys homes; Elizabeth Warren to visit Virginia; Search continues for missing man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve made it to Friday! Before you start finalizing your weekend plans, take a look at the news you need to know.
Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Shower chances continue to climb for Sunday, with spotty rain likely.
A spreading wildfire continues to destroy homes and land in Southern California.
The fire is rapidly spreading due to dry grass and high wind gusts.
A brush fire was also sparked Thursday morning in Northern California, south of San Francisco.
Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man.
Police said Gary Ruzich was last seen near his home in the 2800 block of Founders Bridge Road on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Norfolk.
The event is Friday, Oct. 18 at the Chartway Arena located at 4320 Hampton Boulevard.
The event will be open to the public, but tickets need to be reserved for the event.
Two people are injured after a driver refused to stop for a police officer in Richmond on Thursday.
The driver ended up crashing his vehicle into at least one other vehicle on Azalea Avenue, near Champerlayne Road.
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. They are expected to be okay.
Two school districts in Virginia have confirmed multiple cases of scabies.
Last week, Cumberland County Public Schools announced that they were dealing with eight cases, which has now grown to 13.
In Buckingham County, Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks says two cases have been reported in the Buckingham Primary School and Buckingham Preschool Center.
