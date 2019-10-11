Man on motorcycle dies following crash on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Spotsylvania County that left a man dead.
Police say the crash occurred on Thursday morning just before 11 a.m. on Interstate 95 at mile marker 131.8.
A Nissan Rogue was traveling north on I-95 when it collided with a northbound BMW motorcycle.
The motorcycle attempted to pass the Rogue while both vehicles were in the left lane, according to police.
The crash caused the motorcycle’s rider to be thrown from the bike. The rider, a 47-year-old man from Spotsylvania, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he later died. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old man from Midlothian, was uninjured and remained on the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
No charges have been placed.
The crash remains under investigation.
VDOT assisted Virginia State Police in the crash.
