Man dies after crashing into James River

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7)-- The driver of a vehicle who crashed in the James River Thursday morning has died, according to a release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
William Colvin, 56, of Beachwood, NJ, died while being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital after his car ran into the river at the bottom of 7th Street.
There was also a male and female passenger in the car. Officers and a citizen were at the scene and pulled all three from the vehicle and immediately issued emergency care.
The man who was a passenger had minor injuries treated at the scene. Both the driver and woman passenger were brought to Lynchburg General Hospital.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated. The Lynchburg Police Department asks anyone with information to call 434-455-6047.
