Hanover schools host fifth annual Education Expo

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is hosting its fifth annual Education Expo.
The expo allows students and parents to learn more about educational opportunities at the high school level and plan for the future.
Attendees can visit several information booths and attend breakout sessions. A free dinner will be served before the program begins.
The event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Hanover High School.
For more information about the event contact Dr. Robert Staley at rstaley@hcps.us or 804-365-4562.
