Forecast: Gorgeous Friday and Saturday, shower chance climbs for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather continues through the start of the weekend, then a chance of rain Sunday!
FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty light rain likely at any point. Lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, high: 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.