Federal drug investigation ends after Virginia doctor dies before arrest

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) - At Community Family Care, a doctor’s office on Virginia Avenue in Martinsville, there is nothing left but an old sign and torn-off letters on the window.
Officials say Dr. Vincent Jones was the sole owner of the doctor's office and in 2017 he became the subject of a DEA investigation.
"It was as a result of numerous tip we received from local law enforcement and records." said DEA Supervisory Special Agent, Christopher Dziedzic.
Search warrants were carried out in July at Jones' office and home and he was later charged with seven counts of illegal distribution of "Schedule II" narcotics.
"Drugs such as oxycodone or hydrocodone, in a manner outside the course of usual practice, what that means is people received prescriptions for those drugs where basically they didn't need them." said Dziedzic.
September 23, when authorities went to arrest Jones, he was found unresponsive and died the next day at the hospital.
A medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death.
Though the investigation is closed, Dziedzic says these types of cases can lead to other investigations.
Dziedzic says this investigation and the recent sentencing of former doctor, Joel Smithers, are examples of the Roanoke DEA task force's fight against the opioid crisis.
"Doctors, pharmacists, or medical professionals that are looking to possibly looking to stray to the wrong side and fuel the opiod crisis, so we are being very vigilant at these situations." said Dziedzic.
As a result of Jones’ death, all charges are officially dropped since he died before he was arrested.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.