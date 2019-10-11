FBI arrests TN man who drove to Va. to have sex with children

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Tennessee man is accused of driving more than 600 miles to Henrico to engage in sexual acts with children.
Thomas Austin Monti, 72, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was arrested by FBI agents Oct. 3 and charged with aggravated sexual abuse with children.
At a detention and preliminary hearing held Thursday, the judge ordered Monti be detained based on the evidence presented by agents saying he's a flight risk and danger to the community.
Federal court documents describe the disturbing conversation Monti allegedly had with an undercover FBI agent. The agent was posing as an aunt to two girls ages 10 and six.
The conversation started back in July on a social networking website for people interested in fetishes, kinks and BDSM, among other things.
The FBI alleges Monti, using the name “Master Thorn”, contacted the undercover agent with the FBI Richmond Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force, who was posing as a 42-year-old woman.
According to court documents, early conversations with the undercover agent revealed disturbing sexual intersections Monti claims to have had with young girls.
“Master Thorn then explained he was once contacted by a “mother of 2 girls” who requested for him to train them “to serve,” the document states. “He stated he traveled to Texas for six month, was paid “10 grand for the training,” and state that the girls were “5 and 9.” Master Thorn mentioned he trained the minor females “first sexually and then as slaves.””
Monti proceeded to offer his services to the undercover agent saying he would engage in sexual activities with her nieces while she watched, court documents state.
Investigators were able to identify Monti based on information they say he voluntarily gave during his chats with the undercover agent. Some of that information revealed his work as an Uber driver in Nashville.
“One such open source result revealed a story on Uber’s Nashville blog web page titled “#UberMVP Tom: Retired School Administrator. Uber Partner.”," court documents state. “Below the title was a picture of an adult male matching the adult male on “Master Thorn’s”… profile as well as the picture Master Thorn sent to the OCE during the chat session on September 11, 2019.”
As of Friday afternoon, the narrative associated with the blog was not posted on the website.
A spokeswoman for Uber said Monti was no longer a driver and hadn’t been in a year so.
On Oct. 3 around 4 a.m. court documents state Monti left his Tennessee home and drove to the Chili’s on Brook Road in Glen Allen to meet with the woman he thought he was messaging with.
At approximately 2 p.m. FBI agents took custody of Monti and searched his vehicle with an authorized search warrant.
“Located in his vehicle were several items he had previously told the OCE he was bringing,” the special agent stated. “These included, among other items, a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, a can of chili, a new robe, massage oil, and a suitcase full of various sex toys and objects.”
According to the U.S. District Court’s Order of Detention Pending Trial document, Monti has prior criminal history and a history of violence or use of weapons. Those reasons were not detailed.
