Richmond Home Show to host job fair for trade workers, vocational students
By Tamia Mallory | October 10, 2019 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 10:21 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A job fair is being held in Richmond for trade workers and vocational students.

Richmond Home Show organizers are offering the free job fair as part of Free Trade Workers Day and the Richmond Home Show.

All trade workers and vocational students will get free admission with a business card or student ID.

Over 250 home improvement vendors will attend the show. Those who have open positions will display “We’re Hiring” signs at their booths.

The event will be held all day on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

