News to know for Oct. 10: Man charged in shooting death; New proposed gun laws in Richmond; GRTC bus victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week is almost over and the weather will be nice!
Thursday’s forecast is mostly sunny with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 70s.
Sunny and dry weather returns as the week comes to end.
A 61-year-old man has been charged was second-degree murder after a man was found dead Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive around 8:45 a.m. The man who was found dead has not been identified.
Randolph Eugene Smith, of the same address, has been charged with murder. Officials said the shooting is a domestic-related incident.
The Richmond Chapter of the NAACP is pressing for charges after receiving a threatening voicemail.
“Your organization needs to go away - I’m going to do what I can to make sure you go away," the man in the voicemail said.
NAACP members came together with other local civil rights organizations for another call to action Wednesday afternoon.
A woman was killed after being struck by a GRTC Pulse bus Tuesday evening on Broad Street.
The bus was traveling east at 5 p.m. and police said it appears the bus had the right-of-way. The woman is believed to have crossed into the bus lane when she was struck. She died on the scene.
The woman was identified as 32-year-old Alice E. Woodson. Police said she lived on Monument Avenue not far from where the crash the occurred.
A man was found dead in Richmond’s Gilpin Court on Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the 100 block of W. Hill Street at 11:25 a.m. for a reported shooting and found the body of a man behind an apartment building.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Mayor Levar Stoney is pitching new laws to crack down on gun violence in Richmond.
Stoney is proposing a local ordinance to force gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours. Anyone who doesn’t could face a $125 civil penalty for a first offense and $250 for any subsequent offenses.
The mayor also proposed an ordinance that would allow police to ticket drivers who they catch using their cell phones while also showing signs of distracted driving, like swerving or running a stop sign.
