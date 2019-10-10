Man killed after striking tree in Orange County

Man killed after striking tree in Orange County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Orange County. (Source: File photo)
By Tamia Mallory | October 10, 2019 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 9:24 AM

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Orange County.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. on Route 611 Zoar Road, east of Skyler Lane.

Police say a 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Route 611 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway right and struck a tree.

The driver, Johnny W. Wells, 64, of Rhoadesville, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mine Run Fire Department, Orange County EMS and VDOT assisted Virginia State Police in the crash.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.