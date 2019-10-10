Driver takes off during traffic stop, crashes into others

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are on the scene of an overturned crash involving at least two vehicles in Richmond.
Just after 3 p.m., police attempted to pull over a driver who refused to stop. The driver ended up crashing his vehicle into at least one other vehicle on Azalea Avenue, near Champerlayne Road.
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. They are expected to be okay.
All westbound lanes of Azalea Avenue are closed from Old Brook Road to Chamberlayne Road. Eastbound Azalea Avenue has been reduced to one lane - use Laburnum Avenue and Wilkinson Road as alternate routes.
