Driver takes off during traffic stop, crashes into others
October 10, 2019 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 4:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are on the scene of an overturned crash involving at least two vehicles in Richmond.

Just after 3 p.m., police attempted to pull over a driver who refused to stop. The driver ended up crashing his vehicle into at least one other vehicle on Azalea Avenue, near Champerlayne Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. They are expected to be okay.

Both Richmond and Henrico police are on scene.
All westbound lanes of Azalea Avenue are closed from Old Brook Road to Chamberlayne Road. Eastbound Azalea Avenue has been reduced to one lane - use Laburnum Avenue and Wilkinson Road as alternate routes.

