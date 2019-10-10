Henrico elementary school closes early due to power outage

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Maybeury Elementary School is closing early on Thursday due to a power outage.
Officials say student dismissal will begin at 10:30 a.m. due to a blown transformer.
Parents are welcome to come pick students up as soon as possible, but bus transportation will begin at 10:30. Parents are urged to meet students at the bus stop so school officials can assure students are safe,
Students on the bus who are not met at the bus stop by a parents or guardian will be taken back to the school.
Daycare and after-school providers are being contacted to pick students up early.
Parents and guardians who wish to make alternate arrangements can contact the main office at 804-750-2650.
