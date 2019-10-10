Gas leak prompts evacuation at Prince George school

N. B. Clements was briefly evacuated Wednesday due to a gas leak.
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 10, 2019 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 2:03 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Students have returned to classes after a brief evacuation due to a gas leak at N. B. Clements Junior High School in Prince George.

Prince George County Public Schools said students were transferred to the football stadium and them to Prince George High School after an outside gas leak was discovered.

The school district said students were never in danger and were allowed to return to classrooms at N. B. Clements around 1:45 p.m.

