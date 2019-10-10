Gas leak prompts evacuation at Prince George school

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Students have returned to classes after a brief evacuation due to a gas leak at N. B. Clements Junior High School in Prince George.
Prince George County Public Schools said students were transferred to the football stadium and them to Prince George High School after an outside gas leak was discovered.
The school district said students were never in danger and were allowed to return to classrooms at N. B. Clements around 1:45 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.