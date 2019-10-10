Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, slowly warming up toward Saturday

By Andrew Freiden | October 10, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 6:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and dry weather returns for the end of the week with a gradual warming trend.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with spotty light rain POSSIBLE in Richmond, better chance along the Southern parts of Virginia. Lows in the mid 50s, high: 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

