Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, slowly warming up toward Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and dry weather returns for the end of the week with a gradual warming trend.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with spotty light rain POSSIBLE in Richmond, better chance along the Southern parts of Virginia. Lows in the mid 50s, high: 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
