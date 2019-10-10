DGIF: Deer collision risk goes up during fall months

DGIF warns drivers of an increased risk of hitting deer during the fall months. (Source: Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries)
By Brian Tynes | October 10, 2019 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 10:55 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall is breeding season for deer, and that means the chance of hitting one with a vehicle goes up.

Deer are more active during the fall months and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is warning drivers to be cautious in areas where deer are known to be.

DGIF advises drivers to slow down and potentially even stop if they see a deer in the roadway. Never swerve to avoid the deer. Even though striking a deer can cause significant damage to both the animal and the vehicle, swerving and hitting another vehicle or a tree can cause even more damage than hitting the deer.

Anyone who kills a deer or bear while driving should immediately report the incident to law enforcement.

The animal can be kept for personal use, but only if a law enforcement officer views the animal and issues a possession certificate.

