Virginia Women’s Monument to be unveiled next week

“The important thing is that we are filling in a huge void. If you think about Central Park in New York, there’s a statue of Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland. They are the only statues of women in Central Park," Ivan Schwartz, founder and director of Studio EIS, said. “It’s hugely important and a very historic moment for the country. Symbols are changing in America, and this is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.”