Senior at Holy Name High School in Parma Heights earns perfect ACT score

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12th-grader at Holy Name High School earned a perfect 36 composite score on the ACT.
Matthew Stracensky, of Brunswick Hills, took the test in September and earned the perfect ACT score on the exam that consists of english, mathematics, reading, and science materials.
In addition to the perfect ACT score, Stracensky was named a National Merit Semifinalist, according to a school spokesperson. He is one of two Holy Name High School students to be named a semifinalist.
Stracensky is involved with several academic and extracurricular organizations, including school plays, musicals, and the drama club. He is also the Eucharistic Minister at Holy Name.
The average ACT score in Ohio is 20.3, while the national average for students is 20.8.
