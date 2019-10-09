Richmond police searching for Abner Clay Park vandals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need your help finding at least five people they say caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a construction zone.
Richmond Police say the group of about five vandals destroyed the construction fencing surrounding Abner Clay Park.
“They were in here cutting it and taking the fencing down,” councilwoman Kim Gray said.
It’s been a long fight by Gray and others in the Historic Jackson Ward Area to bring some tender loving care to the park.
“We’ve been discussing this construction and renovation for more than a decade, so most of the neighbors were excited to hear the construction was about to begin,” Gray said.
Gray said those trying to tear the fence down are doing way more harm than good.
The suspects are seen cutting wire and clips, then rolling the fence up. At some point, they take off and leave the fence at the park. However, it was completely taken down.
“From the vandalism the estimate I saw, was $2,000,” Gray said.
The suspects could be charged with destruction of property, trespassing and attempted grand larceny.
“Please stop it and you are hurting the very people you proclaim you want to help,” Gray said.
The million-dollar project is expected to take about six months to complete, bringing updated facilities to the longtime fixture in Jackson Ward.
“We will have a full regulation-sized football field," Gray said. “Our kids, when they are in the league, they will have another league field to play on.”
Gray said the project took years of fighting, and that fight will not go in vain.
“I had to fight to get this money in the budget, and we are not turning back," Gray said. “We are going to get these renovations done and we are going to have a beautiful accessible park to enjoy.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at (804) 646-6820 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.