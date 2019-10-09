Richmond Flying Squirrels hosts ‘HAMILTON Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond’

This event welcomes the arrival of HAMILTON to Richmond with fireworks and more. (Source: Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC))
By Danasia Pascal | October 9, 2019 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 10:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture are teaming up for ‘HAMILTON Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond’ on Sat., Nov. 16.

This is part of a series of events coinciding with the arrival of HAMILTON at the Altria Theatre in Richmond and Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

The event includes a fireworks extravaganza expertly choreographed to selections from the HAMILTON soundtrack.

The night also includes an appearance by Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production of HAMILTON. He currently stars in the CBS sitcom ‘Bull’.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 each, and special discounts are available for Flying Squirrels season ticket holders and VMHC Members.

