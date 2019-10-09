Recently tagged 2,000-pound shark located off Outer Banks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 2,076-pound great white shark that was tagged just a couple of weeks off the coast of Nova Scotia has made a beeline for Virginia.
Unama’ki was tagged Sept. 20 by Ocearch. She is the second-largest shark the research organization has ever tagged and currently the largest being tracked.
Ocearch is hoping the shark will help them learn where she gives birth.
Since being tagged, Unama’ki has been on a trek due south along the East Coast, pinging off Long Island, N.Y., Atlantic City, N.J., Assateague Island, Mary., and now just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. It also looks like she’s getting a little closer to shore each time.
Unama’ki is 15 feet 5 inches long and her name means “land of the fog."
