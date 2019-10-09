North Carolina kidnapping suspect seen in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are looking for a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina.
Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Old Mill Park at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and identified the driver as Philip McClanahan, 26, of North Carolina.
He did not comply with the officers’ commands and fled west on Caroline Street in a black 2013 four-door Honda Civic with North Carolina license plate AJK-8562 on the rear of the vehicle. The vehicle did not have a front license plate.
McClanahan was described as wearing a turban and a hooded sweatshirt. He also has facial hair. A passenger in the vehicle was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, leather jacket and large sunglasses.
He is wanted on a kidnapping charge out of Wake County, N.C., Fredericksburg police obtained charges for reckless driving, obstructing justice and assault on law enforcement by motor vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.