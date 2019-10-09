News to know for Oct. 9: Ukrop’s food to return; Woman killed by GRTC Pulse bus; Police search for park vandals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! Before you start your day, here’s the news you need to know this Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day of pleasant October weather.
Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s, with highs in the mid 60s.
A woman has died after being hit by a GRTC Pulse bus Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred as the bus traveled east on Broad Street around 5 p.m. Police believe the woman crossed into the bus lane when she was struck. She died on the scene.
GRTC said it is reviewing video from the bus’ surveillance camera, and the driver is on leave pending an internal investigation.
Richmond police are searching for at least five people who vandalized Abner Clay Park.
Police say the vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a construction zone.
The vandals were captured on camera destroying the construction fencing around the park on Monday, Sept. 30. Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at (804) 646-6820 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Ukrop’s is planning to open a new food hall in the West End in “late 2020.”
The company posted to Facebook that “It will NOT be a grocery store, but rather a place where we can offer some of our food fans’ most requested Ukrop’s items, such as: our famous fried chicken, potato wedges, paninis, pizza, and other favorites.”
Henrico’s planning commission approved the rezoning plan in September and the Board of Supervisors gave it unanimous support Tuesday.
There are now more than two dozen burn bans in effect in Virginia.
All open burning has been prohibited in Colonial Heights and Chesterfield, Henrico, Dinwiddie, Louisa, Hanover and Goochland counties due to dry conditions.
County officials say that drought conditions have been observed in forests, brush and fields in the county, creating an “extraordinary” fire hazard.
Graduation rates were released Tuesday, with Richmond Public Schools coming in last.
The school district has the lowest number of seniors graduating on-time in the state, according to the rates.
Richmond Public Schools’ graduation rate fell from 75% in the 2018 to 70% this past spring.
