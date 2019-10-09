I-95 north from I-85 north to close for paving in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Access to Interstate 95 north from Interstate 85 north will soon close for bridge paving.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, if the weather permits.
Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour route to access I-95 north: Take Exit 68 to I-95 south from I-85 north. Continue on I-95 south to Exit 48A (Wagner Road) and use the clover leaf ramps to access I-95 north.
For more information on the project, contact VDOT’s customer service enter at 800-FOR-ROAD, or 800-367-7623.
