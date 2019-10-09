Forecast: Pleasant October weather, little chance of rain

By Andrew Freiden | October 9, 2019 at 4:02 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 5:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day but the rain and drizzle chance is dropping fast. Warmer and sunnier weather returns tomorrow into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with plenty of sun West of town. Staying cloudy east. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A slight shower chance with a front early in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

