Forecast: Pleasant October weather, little chance of rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day but the rain and drizzle chance is dropping fast. Warmer and sunnier weather returns tomorrow into the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with plenty of sun West of town. Staying cloudy east. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A slight shower chance with a front early in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
