Top 5 places to get tequila in RVA

Tequila comes in many forms. Some prefer its as a shot with lime and salt while others prefer it as a margarita, whichever your preference RVA doen't fall short of awesome places to stop in great tequila!
Here are some tequila facts:
- It is made from blue agave
- By law must be made in Mexico
- There are five types of tequila
- silver
- gold
- reposado
- añejo
- extra añejo
These are my picks for top places to get tequila...some may disagree but here are my go-to places, specifically for margaritas.
Maya is a new favorite! They have infused tequila that changes weekly and over 80+ different tequilas to choose from. Whether it’s a silver, a blanco, a reposado or an añejo. The entire bar staff is knowledgeable about the history of tequila and all the ways to enjoy it.
Don’t Look Back is the place to go for their tacos but stay for the margaritas! They have a new location called ‘Don’t Look Back Triple’ since the old location in Carytown had a fire last year. They also have seasonal infused tequilas to choose from.
Casa del Barco has locations popping up all around RVA from the Canal Walk to Short Pump and soon in Chesterfield. With 100+ options of tequila to choose from the options are endless! Be sure to catch their classic margaritas on happy hour.
Little Mexico is a staple right on the Campus of VCU. They have specials every day of the week so there’s always a deal to catch. Can’t beat a $9.95 ‘Gigante’ frozen margarita! On the rocks is also an option.
Lalo’s Cocina is right on the Pulse line and the food never disappoints. The food makes you want to keep coming back and the margaritas make you stay. Pro tip: They have the white sauce and salsa for your chips!
