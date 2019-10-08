Teen with autism missing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a 19-year-old who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Justice Douglas, of the 1700 block of Swift Creek Circle, was last seen leaving his residence on foot. Douglas has autism with the functioning ability of a 12-year-old.
He is described as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
