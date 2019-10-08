Suspect in custody after man stabbed in chest in Henrico

By Michael Pegram | October 8, 2019 at 12:31 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 12:32 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Henrico that sent a man to the hospital.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Queens Thrope Court Monday night for a reported stabbing. Arriving officers located an adult male victim, suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to VCU Medical Center to undergo surgery. No information on the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Police have a suspect in custody and are not searching for any additional suspects.

