Science After Dark: GLOW returns for its sixth year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Science After Dark: GLOW returns Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m..
The entire Dewey Gottwald Center will be filled with 10 different activity stations, including glow-in-the dark art, face painting, fluorescent satellite making, UV fog bubbles and straw rocket building.
Guests of all aged are invited!
Guests can also make a LED item in The Forge, sample a glowing concoction from the Boost! kitchen and watch GLOW dancers and fire spinners perform throughout the evening.
Food and drinks, including craft beer, are available for purchase during Science After Dark in The Periodic Table café.
For more information and tickets CLICK HERE!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.