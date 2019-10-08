Ronnie’s Original BBQ is serving up feel good food

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Just off New Market Road in Varina you will find Ronnie’s ORIGINAL BBQ.
Let me start by saying this isn’t just another BBQ restaurant…this is home-cooked, made with love BBQ.
After a short hiatus, Ronald Logan, aka Ronnie is back, re-branded and better than ever!
You can catch him out at ‘Big Red’ smoking brisket, ribs, wings and meats Thursday – Sunday.
Don’t be like me and try to show up on a Wednesday for those ribs or brisket! I enjoyed the ride regardless but Thursday I was back and had the chance to hang out with Ronnie and the family.
Yes, I said family! Ronnie works side by side with his son, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and grand kids.
There’s no hiding that family feel when hanging out at Ronnie’s Original BBQ. We all shared some great food, laughs and stories.
I was lucky enough to show up on a day that Scootie (mac & cheese man) made his brisket mac and cheese (stay tuned for that sneak peak in a couple weeks).
Ronnie and his family are up to something great with Ronnie’s Original BBQ.
I would’t call them a hidden gem but they are undoubtedly a gem that more people should know about!
