Richmond graduation rate drops 5% after transcript crackdown; Still lowest in state

"We are of course deeply disappointed by the latest graduation numbers, but as we shared last spring, we knew a decline was possible – if not likely – as we stopped a number of inappropriate adult practices that were artificially inflating our rate. We've taken a number of steps to guard against these practices from returning, and have put a variety of supports in place to help our students graduate on time. We clearly have more work to do, but I'm confident we are now heading in the right direction.