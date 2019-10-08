October means 'Spooky Spirits’ discounts from Virginia ABC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC is scaring up some special deals this October, including promotion inspired by “The Walking Dead.”
A coupon for will be available on Virginia ABC’s website from Oct. 10-17 to be used on Oct. 17 only for 20 percent off any purchase of $25 or more.
Spooky Spirits day will be Oct. 24 with a 20 percent online discount on select 750 ml bottles of Jagermeister, Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Crystal Head Vodka, Espolon Tequila Blanco and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.
The Walking Dead bourbon by Spirits of the Apocalypse is available for purchase all month online for pick-up at a Virginia ABC store.
All offers are while supplies last.
