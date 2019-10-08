Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches | Where to find them

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local, homemade ice cream sandwiches made right here in RVA!
Nightingale ice cream sandwiches can be found here in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania.
Check out where to find them right here in RVA!
- Taste of Italy
- Amici’s Pizza Cafe
- The Answer Brewpub
- Ardent Craft Ales
- Bingo
- The Boat House: Sunday Park
- The Boat House: Rockett’s Landing
- The Boat House: Short Pump
- The Boat House: City Point
- Beijing on Grove
- Butter Bean Market & Cafe
- Carytown Cupcakes
- The Cellar: University of Richmond
- Chiocco’s Deli
- City Beach
- Cleveland Market
- Country Club of VA
- Daily Kitchen & Bar
- Dominion Club
- Face Off Cafe
- Farm Fresh(Church Hill)
- Fat Dragon
- Fest
- Fire & Hops Pizza Co.
- Foo Dog
- Galley to Go
- Gallo Blanco
- Graduate Richmond
- Hardywood Craft-Brewery
- Hilton: Short Pump
- Hutch Bar & Eatery
- Independence Golf Club:Midlothian
- Jefferson Lakeside Country Club
- JJ’s Grille
- Kohlmann’s Grocery
- Latitude Seafood: Midlothian
- Legend Brewery
- Libbie Market
- Little House Green Grocery
- Lombardy Market
- Lulabelle’s Cafe
- Osaka Sushi
- Outpost Richmond
- Pasture
- Perk: Bon Air
- Pizza & Beer of Richmond (PBRVA)
- Rare Olde Times
- Richmond Volleyball Club
- Sergio’s Pizza: Midlothian
- Shields Market
- Shoredog Cafe
- St. Stephen’s Cafe
- Stella’s Grocery
- Stella’s Grocery: Scott’s Addition
- Strawberry Street Market
- Sugar Shack: Lombardy
- Sugar Shack: Parham
- Sugar Shack: Hanover
- Sugar Shack: DC
- Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market: Short Pump
- Union Market
- Vasen Brewery
- Weezie’s Kitchen
- Westbury Apothecary
- Westin: Richmond
- Wild Ginger: Midlothian
- Wong Gonzalez
- Yellow Umbrella
Find more vendors HERE!
