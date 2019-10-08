News to Know for Oct. 8: Overnight stabbing in Henrico; Ukrops Food Hall next steps; Fall foliage ‘leaf-ing’ much to be desired

News to Know on Oct. 8
October 8, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at Tuesday’s top stories to help get you out the door.

Autumn Takes Hold

Grab a jacket as you head out the door, it’s going to be much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. But don’t get too excited, we are still in need of some major rain!

Much cooler for Tuesday, Wednesday with a few areas of spotty, light rain

There will be a few light, spotty showers, but most areas will remain dry. No drought-busters are expected anytime soon.

Early-Morning Crash

If you were taking I-95 South this morning, you may have been stuck in some traffic. A tractor-trailer crash near Broad Street caused quite a mess. Luckily, it was cleaned up before morning rush hour picked up.

Traffic Alert

Henrico Stabbing

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Police say he was stabbed in the chest and is undergoing surgery.

Police are not searching for any additional suspects.

Missing Teen

Chesterfield Police are searching for a 19-year-old who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Douglas has autism with the functioning ability of a 12-year-old. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Ukrops Food Hall Next Steps

Ukrop’s wants to rezone the property that was once the Bon Air Baptist Church’s village campus. It would be renovated and turned into a food hall.

It will not be a grocery store, but rather a place offering the most requested Ukrop’s food items - we’re on board!

Rezoning is the next step - it’s on schedule for tonight’s meeting

Pig Battle in Petersburg

Lizzy is a 3-year-old miniature spotted pot-bellied pig, and a part of the Mckee family. She was adopted to act as a therapy animal for two boys, both of whom have autism, when she was a piglet.

Now city officials are saying the pig has to go.

Petersburg family told they can't keep pig

Fall foliage ‘leaf-ing’ much to be desired

Yeah, we went there. Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says this year the leaves in Central Virginia will most likely not be putting on their best show.

Peak for fall foliage is typically the last week of October, or first week of November here in Central Virginia, so there’s more time for rain to fall, but it might not be enough.

Show off your fall pics:

Final Thought

“You have your way. I have my way. As for the right way, the correct way, and the only way, it does not exist.” - Friedrich Nietzsche

