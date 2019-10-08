News to Know for Oct. 8: Overnight stabbing in Henrico; Ukrops Food Hall next steps; Fall foliage ‘leaf-ing’ much to be desired

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at Tuesday’s top stories to help get you out the door.
Grab a jacket as you head out the door, it’s going to be much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. But don’t get too excited, we are still in need of some major rain!
There will be a few light, spotty showers, but most areas will remain dry. No drought-busters are expected anytime soon.
If you were taking I-95 South this morning, you may have been stuck in some traffic. A tractor-trailer crash near Broad Street caused quite a mess. Luckily, it was cleaned up before morning rush hour picked up.
A suspect is in custody following a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Police say he was stabbed in the chest and is undergoing surgery.
Police are not searching for any additional suspects.
Chesterfield Police are searching for a 19-year-old who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Douglas has autism with the functioning ability of a 12-year-old. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Ukrop’s wants to rezone the property that was once the Bon Air Baptist Church’s village campus. It would be renovated and turned into a food hall.
It will not be a grocery store, but rather a place offering the most requested Ukrop’s food items - we’re on board!
Rezoning is the next step - it’s on schedule for tonight’s meeting
Lizzy is a 3-year-old miniature spotted pot-bellied pig, and a part of the Mckee family. She was adopted to act as a therapy animal for two boys, both of whom have autism, when she was a piglet.
Yeah, we went there. Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says this year the leaves in Central Virginia will most likely not be putting on their best show.
Peak for fall foliage is typically the last week of October, or first week of November here in Central Virginia, so there’s more time for rain to fall, but it might not be enough.
