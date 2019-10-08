‘Let kindness guide your path’: Acts of Kindness recipient gives award to help fight cancer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Cancer in all of its forms has touched everyone. If it hasn’t impacted you personally, it has touched a family member, friend, or someone you know.
A Henrico County woman lost her sister and a friend to ovarian cancer, and has friends battling breast cancer as we speak.
Instead of watching cancer continue to bring so much pain to the people she loves, Allison Parsons decided to get involved and fight back.
Beth Pearce and Parsons were college roommates in 1977 and they’ve been inseparable ever since.
"We’re very, very close. She’s my bff,” said Pearce.
Now add this moment of “Acts of Kindness” to their list of experiences.
Pearce surprised Parsons with NBC12′s $300 reward.
As the excitement built for Pearce, Parsons takes her time, making a pit stop at a bake sale.
Cookies, brownies and strawberry cake all being sold by Vanessa Hicks, who is a breast cancer survivor and Parsons’ co-worker at SunTrust.
Minutes later, Parsons finally turns the corner to be surprised by Pearce.
But here’s how we got here: A few weeks ago, Parsons, with the help of her friends, successfully put on the first “Find the Kindness and the Cure” Run/Walk 5K at Deep Run Park.
It’s in honor of her sunflower, her sister Kim, who died of ovarian cancer.
“She’s a beautiful spirit, had a lot of energy and soul to her. Just someone you always wanted to remember.”
As the five-year anniversary of Kim’s passing drew near, Parsons had an idea.
“I was walking and I said I can’t just keep thinking about her like this all the time," she said. "So I said, I love to walk, so what can I do to raise money and do something meaningful.”
She contacted Pearce and the two friends started planning a 5K.
“My sister Kim was incredibly kind, she would spread kindness everywhere. So I already figure out the name and it went from there.”
The goal was to raise $5,000 for the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
They raised $12,000, with more than 100 people attending - including Hicks.
"She was there for me on Saturday, I would always be there for her.”
Pearce surprised Parsons with the $300 “Acts of Kindness” award, but then she did something no one was expecting. Kindness in its purest form.
She gave Hicks the $300 to support her bake sale and her efforts to raise money for Breast Cancer.
"I’m passing it on because you got money you’re trying to raise, and by the way here’s my $30 I was going to give you. There’s no better place for that money to go.”
At her “Find The Kindness and The Cure” 5K, Parsons put handwritten notes along the route to direct each runner.
A metaphor for life, “let kindness guide your path.”
At the end of this particular path, each holding a sunflower, about 100 people made a heart.
One that will always have enough love for the lives lost from this deadly disease.
And always enough fire, to keep fighting.
